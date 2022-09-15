Citigroup credit card delinquency, net charge-off rates rise in August
Sep. 15, 2022 3:36 PM ETCitigroup Inc. (C)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Citibank's (NYSE:C) credit card metrics climbed to more normal levels in August, as its delinquency and net charge-off rates both increased.
- The delinquency rate came in at 0.82% in August, up from 0.79% in July and 0.80% in August 2021.
- Net charge-off rate of 1.33% also rose from 1.19% in July, but down from 1.62% from a year before.
- The amount of borrowing fell a bit during the month. Principal receivables slipped to $24.16B at the end of August from $24.2B at the beginning.
- Previously, (Aug. 15) Citi credit card net charge-off rate rises in July, delinquencies flat.
Comments