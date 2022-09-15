Citigroup credit card delinquency, net charge-off rates rise in August

Sep. 15, 2022 3:36 PM ETCitigroup Inc. (C)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Writedowns Cost Citigroup $2.5 Billion Loss In 2nd Quarter

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

  • Citibank's (NYSE:C) credit card metrics climbed to more normal levels in August, as its delinquency and net charge-off rates both increased.
  • The delinquency rate came in at 0.82% in August, up from 0.79% in July and 0.80% in August 2021.
  • Net charge-off rate of 1.33% also rose from 1.19% in July, but down from 1.62% from a year before.
  • The amount of borrowing fell a bit during the month. Principal receivables slipped to $24.16B at the end of August from $24.2B at the beginning.
  • Previously, (Aug. 15) Citi credit card net charge-off rate rises in July, delinquencies flat.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.