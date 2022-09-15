Celularity falls after announcing fund raising deal

Sep. 15, 2022 3:44 PM ETCelularity Inc. (CELU)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

  • The shares of Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) dropped more than 10% Thursday after the cell therapy company announced an agreement with an affiliate of the investment manager Yorkville Advisors Global to raise as much as $150M.
  • Per the terms of the deal called Pre-Paid Advance Agreement, CELU is entitled to request up to $80M individual pre-paid advances from Yorkville under certain conditions at a 2% discount and an interest rate of 6%. The deal provides up to $150M of total funding over the next 18 months.
  • However, if there is an outstanding balance of a pre-paid advance over the 18 months, CELU will be required to sell shares of its common stock to Yorkville.
  • The company expects to use the proceeds for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

  • The deal comes after CELU announced an agreement last week to sell up to $150M worth of its common stock in an at-the-market offering.

