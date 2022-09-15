JPMorgan Chase August credit card net charge-off rate climbs, delinquencies unchanged

Sep. 15, 2022 3:52 PM ETJPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

  • JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) credit card net charge-off rate rose to 1.15% at the end of August from 1.02% in July but remained down from 1.25% a year before.
  • That datapoint is trailing slightly above its three-month average at 1.12%.
  • Its delinquency rate of 0.66% was unchanged from the previous two months, though up from 0.62% in August 2021.
  • Lending activity ticked down during the month, as principal receivables ended August at $9.12B vs. $9.15B at the beginning of the month.
