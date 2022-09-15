Syros, Tyme Technologies jump more than 20% after hours as shareholders approve merger

Sep. 15, 2022

  • Shareholders of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) and Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) on Thursday voted in favor of the merger between the two biotech companies.
  • SYRS and TYME stock gained more than 20% each in aftermarket trading - SYRS +22% and TYME +24%.
  • Both SYRS and TYME held special stockholder meetings to vote on the merger, the companies said in a statement.
  • SYRS shareholders also voted in favor of the company's concurrent private investment in public equity (PIPE) financing.
  • The closing of the merger and the PIPE financing are anticipated to take place on or around Sept. 16.
  • Post the closing of the merger, the combined company will trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "SYRS".
  • SYRS also announced a 1-for-10 reverse stock split, with the stock to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on the Nasdaq on Sept. 19.

