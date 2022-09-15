Syros, Tyme Technologies jump more than 20% after hours as shareholders approve merger
Sep. 15, 2022 4:17 PM ETTyme Technologies, Inc. (TYME), SYRSBy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Shareholders of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) and Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) on Thursday voted in favor of the merger between the two biotech companies.
- SYRS and TYME stock gained more than 20% each in aftermarket trading - SYRS +22% and TYME +24%.
- Both SYRS and TYME held special stockholder meetings to vote on the merger, the companies said in a statement.
- SYRS shareholders also voted in favor of the company's concurrent private investment in public equity (PIPE) financing.
- The closing of the merger and the PIPE financing are anticipated to take place on or around Sept. 16.
- Post the closing of the merger, the combined company will trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "SYRS".
- SYRS also announced a 1-for-10 reverse stock split, with the stock to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on the Nasdaq on Sept. 19.
Comments