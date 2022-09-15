Core & Main announces secondary stock offering
Sep. 15, 2022
- Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) on Thursday announced an underwritten secondary public offering of 10M class A shares by certain selling stockholders.
- The selling shareholders granted the underwriter a 30-day option to buy up to an additional 1.5M class A shares.
- CNM will not receive any proceeds from the offering.
- The underwriter intends to offer the class A stock to the public at a fixed price, which may be changed at any time.
- There can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed.
