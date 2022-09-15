Core & Main announces secondary stock offering

Sep. 15, 2022 4:30 PM ETCore & Main, Inc. (CNM)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) on Thursday announced an underwritten secondary public offering of 10M class A shares by certain selling stockholders.
  • The selling shareholders granted the underwriter a 30-day option to buy up to an additional 1.5M class A shares.
  • CNM will not receive any proceeds from the offering.
  • The underwriter intends to offer the class A stock to the public at a fixed price, which may be changed at any time.
  • There can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.