Roblox reports rise in daily active users, estimated bookings & revenue for August

Sep. 15, 2022 4:36 PM ETRoblox Corporation (RBLX)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Roblox signpost at headquarters entrance. Roblox is an online gaming platform and game creation system

Michael Vi

Online gaming platform Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) on Thursday reported a Y/Y rise for the month of Aug. for certain key metrics, including daily active users, estimated bookings and estimated revenue.

RBLX said estimated bookings for Aug. were between $233M and $237M, up 5% to 7% Y/Y, while estimated revenue was between $208M and $211M, up 22% to 24% Y/Y.

However, estimated average bookings per daily active user, a key revenue metric, was between $3.89 and $3.96 for Aug., a 14% to 16% decrease Y/Y.

Daily active users in Aug. were 59.9M (+24% Y/Y) while hours engaged on Roblox's (RBLX) platform were 4.7B, up 18% Y/Y.

RBLX estimated that the impact of foreign currency fluctuations led to a reduction of around 4% in the bookings Y/Y growth rate, which would have been 9% to 11% Y/Y on a constant currency basis.

Class A shares of Roblox (RBLX) were 1.1% lower after hours. They earlier closed -3.5% at $43.50.

The online gaming platform in mid-Aug. had reported Q2 results that showed a decline in bookings and lower-than-expected user growth, leaving some analysts to wonder about the company's "scalability."

