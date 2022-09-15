Rhinebeck Bancorp announces share repurchase program
Sep. 15, 2022 4:46 PM ETRhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (RBKB)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB), the holding company for Rhinebeck Bank, has adopted a program to repurchase up to 247,506 shares of its common stock, which is ~5% of its outstanding common stock.
- Repurchases are expected to commence after the Company publicly releases its results of operations for the period ended Sept. 30, 2022 and has no expiration date.
- Shares may be repurchased in open market or private transactions or pursuant to any trading plan.
- This is the Company's first stock repurchase program since completing its mutual holding company reorganization and related stock offering in January 2019.
Comments