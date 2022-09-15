Why did Store Capital stock boom today? Huge take-private deal
Sep. 15, 2022 4:54 PM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Store Capital (STOR) shares wrapped up Thursday's session with a 19.9% jump, reaching the highest level since the beginning of 2022, as the REIT agreed to be acquired by Singaporean sovereign fund GIC and Blue Owl's Oak Street for $14B in an all-cash deal.
- The agreement, which will ultimately take Store Capital (STOR) private, will provide STOR shareholders $32.25 a share in cash, representing a 20.4% premium as of Wednesday's close. The deal in expected to close in Q1 2023.
- Despite today's upswing, shares of STOR remain lower by 7.2% YTD.
- Previously, (Aug. 15) Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway trimmed its stake in Store Capital to 6.93M shares.
