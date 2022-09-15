VIA optronics plans to install new camera production line in Thailand

Sep. 15, 2022 4:54 PM ETVIA optronics AG (VIAO)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
  • German display solutions company VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) on Thursday said it planned to establish a new camera production line in Thailand.
  • The production line will initially be implemented in Q4 2022 for an existing automotive electric vehicle customer, VIAO said in a statement, without naming the customer.
  • The production equipment for the new line would be owned by VIAO while the line would be operated by an electronics manufacturing services partner, the company said.
  • "Depending on the design, the cameras produced with our new production equipment will allow for viewing angles ranging up to 180 degrees for a single camera to full 360 degrees surround view in combination," said VIAO CEO Jürgen Eichner.
  • U.S.-listed shares of VIAO -0.5% to $1.68 after hours.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.