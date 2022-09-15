VIA optronics plans to install new camera production line in Thailand
Sep. 15, 2022 4:54 PM ETVIA optronics AG (VIAO)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- German display solutions company VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) on Thursday said it planned to establish a new camera production line in Thailand.
- The production line will initially be implemented in Q4 2022 for an existing automotive electric vehicle customer, VIAO said in a statement, without naming the customer.
- The production equipment for the new line would be owned by VIAO while the line would be operated by an electronics manufacturing services partner, the company said.
- "Depending on the design, the cameras produced with our new production equipment will allow for viewing angles ranging up to 180 degrees for a single camera to full 360 degrees surround view in combination," said VIAO CEO Jürgen Eichner.
- U.S.-listed shares of VIAO -0.5% to $1.68 after hours.
Comments