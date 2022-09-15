Gevo breaks ground on first commercial-scale aviation fuel facility

Sep. 15, 2022 4:58 PM ETGevo, Inc. (GEVO)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVOannounced the groundbreaking ceremony of its first commercial-scale sustainable aviation fuel facility, Net-Zero 1.
  • The NZ1 project is expected to employ 1,000 people during the construction phase with about 90 full-time employees once operational.
  • The official construction expected to begin in 2023.
  • "South Dakota provides all the elements for success required for our first commercial facility, but we’re actively working to identify and develop our second site since we have supply offtake agreements that require additional capacity beyond Net-Zero 1," said Dr. Chris Ryan, President and Chief Operating Officer.

