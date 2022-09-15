SPAC Delwinds shareholders approve merger with insurance tech provider Foxo

Sep. 15, 2022 5:05 PM ETDelwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. (DWIN)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

SPAC Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DWIN) shareholders have approved the company's proposed merger with life insurance technology provider Foxo Technologies.

Delwinds said in a filing that it expects the deal to close on Sept. 15, with shares of the combined company to begin trading on NYSE American under the symbol FOXO on Sept. 16.

The SPAC also said that shareholders had voted on Sept. 14 to extend the company's deadline to consummate a business combination to Dec. 15 from Sept. 15.

Based in Minneapolis, Foxo uses AI technology and bioinformatics to help life insurance companies underwrite policies and sell products to consumers.

Delwinds and Foxo announced plans to merge in February through a deal that valued the combined company at $369M.

