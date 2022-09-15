F-star Therapeutics falls on extended CFIUS review for Sino-Biopharma sale
- F-star Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) dropped 2% after the company disclosed that a national security review of its sale to Sino-Biopharma (OTCPK:SBHMY) has moved into an extended review.
- The CFIUS review of the deal is expected to continue for another 45 days, according to a regulatory filing. The filing also disclosed that the deal was informed of an extended review in mid-August by the UK foreign investment authority.
- China's Sino Biopharmaceutical's (OTCPK:SBHMY) unit invoX Pharma agreed to acquire F-star Therapeutics (FSTX) in a $161M all-cash deal in late June. The deal is expected to close in H2 2022.
