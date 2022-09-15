Medtronic unit prices €3.5B senior note offering
Sep. 15, 2022
- Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) said Thursday that its unit Medtronic Global priced a €3.5B senior note offering.
- The offering comprises €500M of 2.625% senior notes due 2025, €1B of 3% senior notes due 2028, €1B of 3.125% senior notes due 2031 and €1B of 3.375% senior notes due 2034.
- Net proceeds are expected to be used to repay at maturity Medtronic Global's outstanding 0% senior notes due 2022, 0.375% senior notes due 2023 and 0% senior notes due 2023, as well as for general corporate purposes.
- The offering is expected to close on Sept. 21.
