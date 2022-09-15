Medtronic unit prices €3.5B senior note offering

Sep. 15, 2022 5:07 PM ETMedtronic plc (MDT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor4 Comments

Medtronic at Canada Headquarters in Brampton, Ontario, Canada.

JHVEPhoto

  • Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) said Thursday that its unit Medtronic Global priced a €3.5B senior note offering.
  • The offering comprises €500M of 2.625% senior notes due 2025, €1B of 3% senior notes due 2028, €1B of 3.125% senior notes due 2031 and €1B of 3.375% senior notes due 2034.
  • Net proceeds are expected to be used to repay at maturity Medtronic Global's outstanding 0% senior notes due 2022, 0.375% senior notes due 2023 and 0% senior notes due 2023, as well as for general corporate purposes.
  • The offering is expected to close on Sept. 21.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.