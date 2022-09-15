FirstEnergy gets interim CEO and president
- FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) announced that John W. Somerhalder II, chair of the FirstEnergy Board of Directors, has been named interim president and CEO, effective September 16, 2022.
- Mr. Somerhalder's appointment follows Steven E. Strah's decision to retire as president and CEO and as a member of the Board of Directors.
- Board will commence a search of external candidates to identify a permanent CEO.
- Mr. Somerhalder has served as chair of the Board since May 2022, and previously served as vice chair and executive director of the company from March 2021 to May 2022.
- Prior to joining FirstEnergy, Mr. Somerhalder served as interim president and chief executive officer of CenterPoint Energy an electric and natural gas utility serving several U.S. markets
