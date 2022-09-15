Allegiance Bancshares, CBTX get last of regulatory approvals for their merger
Sep. 15, 2022 5:22 PM ETAllegiance Bancshares, Inc. (ABTX), CBTXBy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) and CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) on Thursday announced the last of regulatory approvals needed to complete their merger.
- ABTX - the holding company of Allegiance Bank - and CBTX - the holding company of CommunityBank of Texas - received regulatory approval from the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the companies said in a statement.
- This approval follows prior clearances from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Texas Department of Banking and the shareholders of both companies.
- "No further regulatory approvals are required to complete the merger of Allegiance and CBTX," the companies said.
- ABTX and CBTX expect to complete the merger on or about Oct. 1, 2022.
- Post deal completion, the combined company will be named Stellar Bancorp and will trade under the ticker symbol "STEL."
- ABTX stock earlier closed +1.5% at $43.50 while CBTX ended +1.5% at $30.74.
