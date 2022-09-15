Allegiance Bancshares, CBTX get last of regulatory approvals for their merger

Sep. 15, 2022 5:22 PM ETAllegiance Bancshares, Inc. (ABTX), CBTXBy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Connected puzzle pieces with the acronym M&A. Merger and acquisition in business

cagkansayin

  • Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) and CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) on Thursday announced the last of regulatory approvals needed to complete their merger.
  • ABTX - the holding company of Allegiance Bank - and CBTX - the holding company of CommunityBank of Texas - received regulatory approval from the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the companies said in a statement.
  • This approval follows prior clearances from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Texas Department of Banking and the shareholders of both companies.
  • "No further regulatory approvals are required to complete the merger of Allegiance and CBTX," the companies said.
  • ABTX and CBTX expect to complete the merger on or about Oct. 1, 2022.
  • Post deal completion, the combined company will be named Stellar Bancorp and will trade under the ticker symbol "STEL."
  • ABTX stock earlier closed +1.5% at $43.50 while CBTX ended +1.5% at $30.74.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.