Valley National Bancorp prices $150M of subordinated notes
Sep. 15, 2022 5:31 PM ETValley National Bancorp (VLY)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) on Thursday priced $150M of its 6.25% fixed-to-floating rate notes due 2032.
- The notes are intended to qualify as tier 2 capital for regulatory purposes, VLY said in a statement.
- Interest on the notes will accrue at a rate equal to 6.25% per annum from the original issue date to, but excluding, Sept. 30, 2027, payable semiannually in arrears.
- Interest on the notes will also accrue at a floating rate per annum equal to a benchmark rate, which is expected to be three-month term secured overnight financing rate, plus a spread of 278 basis points from, and including, Sept. 30, 2027, payable quarterly in arrears.
- VLY said it intends to use an amount equal to the net proceeds from this offering to finance or re-finance, in part or in full, new and/or existing social and/or green assets, as set forth in its sustainable financing framework.
- VLY stock earlier closed +2.1% at $11.92.
