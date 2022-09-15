Valley National Bancorp prices $150M of subordinated notes

Sep. 15, 2022 5:31 PM ETValley National Bancorp (VLY)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
  • Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) on Thursday priced $150M of its 6.25% fixed-to-floating rate notes due 2032.
  • The notes are intended to qualify as tier 2 capital for regulatory purposes, VLY said in a statement.
  • Interest on the notes will accrue at a rate equal to 6.25% per annum from the original issue date to, but excluding, Sept. 30, 2027, payable semiannually in arrears.
  • Interest on the notes will also accrue at a floating rate per annum equal to a benchmark rate, which is expected to be three-month term secured overnight financing rate, plus a spread of 278 basis points from, and including, Sept. 30, 2027, payable quarterly in arrears.
  • VLY said it intends to use an amount equal to the net proceeds from this offering to finance or re-finance, in part or in full, new and/or existing social and/or green assets, as set forth in its sustainable financing framework.
  • VLY stock earlier closed +2.1% at $11.92.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.