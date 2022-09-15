BigCommerce teams up with BitPay, CoinPayments to launch crypto payments for merchants
Sep. 15, 2022 5:39 PM ETBigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC)SHOPBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC), a software-as-a-service (SaaS) e-commerce platform, has partnered with BitPay and CoinPayments Thursday to offer cryptocurrency payments for its merchants in certain countries.
- The move with BitPay, which supports over 100 crypto wallets, allows BIGC merchants to accept a number of tokens such as bitcoin (BTC-USD), ethereum (ETH-USD), dogecoin (DOGE-USD), bitcoin cash (BCH-USD) shiba inu (SHIB-USD) and wrapped bitcoin (WBTC-USD). CoinPayments, meanwhile, enables sellers to accept real-time global payments from more than 100 cryptos with a 0.5% processing fee.
- “A new era of consumers are passionate about transacting using crypto, and we’re helping them do it," said Marc Ostryniec, chief sales officer at BigCommerce.
- BIGC is joining a growing list of e-commerce platforms that have added crypto payments capabilities in recent years. Shopify (SHOP), for instance, expanded further into crypto payment options in May after integrating Crypto.com's off-chain service.
- Previously, (Aug. 23) BigCommerce formed a partnership with SheerID.
Comments