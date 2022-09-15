BigCommerce teams up with BitPay, CoinPayments to launch crypto payments for merchants

Sep. 15, 2022 5:39 PM ETBigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC)SHOPBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Businesswoman Filling Online Survey On Mobile Phone

AndreyPopov

  • BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC), a software-as-a-service (SaaS) e-commerce platform, has partnered with BitPay and CoinPayments Thursday to offer cryptocurrency payments for its merchants in certain countries.
  • The move with BitPay, which supports over 100 crypto wallets, allows BIGC merchants to accept a number of tokens such as bitcoin (BTC-USD), ethereum (ETH-USD), dogecoin (DOGE-USD), bitcoin cash (BCH-USD) shiba inu (SHIB-USD) and wrapped bitcoin (WBTC-USD). CoinPayments, meanwhile, enables sellers to accept real-time global payments from more than 100 cryptos with a 0.5% processing fee.
  • “A new era of consumers are passionate about transacting using crypto, and we’re helping them do it," said Marc Ostryniec, chief sales officer at BigCommerce.
  • BIGC is joining a growing list of e-commerce platforms that have added crypto payments capabilities in recent years. Shopify (SHOP), for instance, expanded further into crypto payment options in May after integrating Crypto.com's off-chain service.
  • Previously, (Aug. 23) BigCommerce formed a partnership with SheerID.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.