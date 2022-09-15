Stella-Jones to purchase Wood Pole manufacturing business
Sep. 15, 2022 5:56 PM ETStella-Jones Inc. (SJ:CA), STLJFSTLJFBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Stella-Jones (OTCPK:STLJF) has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase substantially all of the assets employed in the wood utility pole manufacturing business of Texas Electric for a total purchase price of $28M plus inventories of ~$4M.
- The transaction is scheduled to close prior to the end of 2022 and is subject to customary closing conditions.
- Stella-Jones intends to finance the transaction with its existing credit facilities.
- “This acquisition, which adds a 43rd manufacturing facility to our network, will enhance Stella-Jones’ offerings and expand our capacity to supply the growing needs of North America’s utility pole industry, while optimizing the overall efficiency of our continental network”, said Eric Vachon, President and CEO of Stella-Jones.
Comments