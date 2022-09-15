General Electric (NYSE:GE) fell 4.6% in extended trading on Thursday as CFO Carolina Dybeck Happe said ongoing supply-chain issues are pressuring the company's cash flow.

"With the continued supply chain pressures, we are continuing to deliver later in the quarter," she said at a Morgan Stanley investor conference in Laguna, California. "So, we would expect free cash flow in the third quarter to be in line with the second quarter or slightly better than than that."

GE is looking to the first week of 2023 to complete the spinoff of its healthcare unit, the firm said this week. The company expects to retain a 19.9% in GE Healthcare, which has been performing well recently because of strong demand for medical equipment and services.

GE has fallen 28% this year, compared with a 19% slump for the S&P 500 Stock Index (SP500).

