Walmart sees early success with virtual fitting room

Sep. 15, 2022 6:50 PM ETWalmart Inc. (WMT)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Walmart Raises Forecast As Earnings Beat Estimates

Justin Sullivan

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is leveraging its recent investment in technology again with a new virtual fitting room that it hopes will drive sales even as consumer discretionary spending comes under more pressure.

The new virtual dressing room, which utilizes tech from recent Walmart (WMT) acquisition Zeekit, allows shoppers to upload an image of themselves and see how items would look.

The retailer is seeing early success with conversion rates for the Choose My Model program in comparison to the normal part of the website. WMT is also gathering useful consumer data to 

Shares of Walmart (WMT) fell 1.07% on Thursday.

