Japan -1.00%.

China -1.17%. China August retail sales +5.4% y/y (expected +3.5%), Industrial production +4.2% (3.8%).

China August new home prices -0.29% m/m and -1.3% y/y.

Hong Kong -0.45%.

Australia -1.40%.

India -0.98%.

Overnight in the U.S., the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.43% to 11,552.36. The S&P 500 declined 1.13% to 3,901.35 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 173.27 points, or 0.56%, to 30,961.82, its lowest close since July 14.

National Australia Bank forecast a 50bp rate hike from the RBA on October 4.

South Korea August unemployment rate, lowest ever recorded. August jobless rate 2.5% (prior 2.9%).

New Zealand data - BusinessNZ Manufacturing PMI for August rises to 54.9.

Oil prices dipped in early trade on Friday, extending the week’s losses as concern over tight supply was outweighed by escalating fear of sharp interest rate hikes slamming global growth and hitting fuel demand.

Brent crude futures fell 22 cents, or 0.2%, to $90.62 a barrel as at 0052 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures lost 25 cents, or 0.3%, to $84.85 a barrel.

Gold prices languished near a 28-month low on Friday, heading for their worst week in two months, as prospects of aggressive rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve lifted bond yields and took the shine off bullion.

Spot gold was flat at $1,663.09 per ounce, as of 0303 GMT, after hitting its lowest since April 2020 at $1,659.47 on Thursday.

U.S. gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,671.40.

Spot silver dipped 0.2% to $19.11 per ounce. Platinum fell 0.4% to $900.60, while palladium was little changed at $2,135.78.

U.S. futures lower. Dow Jones -0.55%; S&P 500 -0.67%; Nasdaq -0.81%.