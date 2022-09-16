China’s retail sales, industrial production for August beat estimates
Sep. 16, 2022 1:44 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- China reported data Friday that showed a pickup in growth in August from the prior month. The data also came in above expectations across the board.
- Retail sales increased 5.4% in August from the same period last year, much higher than July’s 2.7% and also above the Reuters forecast of 3.5%.
- Industrial production grew 4.2% last month compared with a year ago, topping the prediction of 3.8% in a Reuters poll. Industrial output came in at 3.8% in July.
- Fixed asset investment for January to August this year increased by 5.8%, beating the 5.5% estimate from Reuters.
- The unemployment rate for young people ages 16 to 24 edged lower to 18.7% in August. It remained far higher than the overall unemployment rate in cities, which was 5.3% in August, down slightly from the prior month.
