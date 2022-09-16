Nicox reports 1H results

Sep. 16, 2022 2:45 AM ETNicox S.A. (NICXF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Nicox press release (OTC:NICXF): 1H net loss of €17.0M for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to a net loss of €11.7M for the same period in 2021.
  • Revenue of €1.4M (+7.7% Y/Y).
  • As of June 30, 2022, the Nicox Group had cash and cash equivalents of €31.6M, as compared with €35.1M at March 31, 2022 and €42.0M at December 31, 2021.
  • The company estimates that it is financed into Q4 2023, based on the development of NCX 470 alone, and assuming the extension of the interest only period of the existing Kreos debt.

