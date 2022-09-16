Esports Entertainment prices $7.5M securities offering
Sep. 16, 2022 3:44 AM ETEsports Entertainment Group, Inc. (GMBL)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) has priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 30M shares of common stock and accompanying warrants to purchase 30M shares of common stock.
- Each share of common stock is being sold together with one common warrant at a combined effective offering price of $0.25.
- The common warrants will be immediately exercisable at a price of $0.25/share of common stock and will expire five years from the date of issuance.
- The shares of common stock and the accompanying common warrants can only be purchased together in the offering, but will be issued separately and will be immediately separable upon issuance.
- Underwriters are granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 4.5M shares of common stock and/or additional warrants to purchase up to 4.5M shares of common stock.
- The gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be ~$7.5M.
- Offering is expected to close on or about September 19, 2022.
- Net proceeds from this offering will be used for working capital and to repay a portion of its outstanding senior convertible note.
