Banc of California acquires Deepstack Technologies for $24M in cash and stock deal

Sep. 16, 2022 4:22 AM ETBanc of California, Inc. (BANC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

word m and a made with wood building blocks, stock image

Maksim Labkouski

  • Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) the parent holding company of Banc of California, N.A. has acquired the payments platform and technology Global Payroll Gateway, Inc. and its Florida-based wholly-owned subsidiary, Deepstack Technologies, LLC for $24M in cash and stock.
  • The move enables Banc of California to offer a best-in-class, one-stop-shop payments solution and significantly expands the Bank’s addressable market.
  • The addition provides the Bank with a proprietary technology platform for payment processing, offering the full stack of payment services to its clients as a payment gateway, payment provider, and an ISO 8583 payment switch.
  • Through its Deepstack subsidiary, the Bank will market payment processing services to a wide range of business clients.
  • Per the terms, the Bank acquired the assets of Deepstack for a consideration which was paid 70% in cash and 30% in the company’s common stock using the 20 trading-day volume weighted average closing price of $17.46/share.
  • All of Deepstack’s employees have joined the Bank and its three executives have entered into three-year employment agreements with the Bank.
  • Eight of the eleven employees are based in Southern California.
  • Deepstack Technologies is an operating subsidiary of the Bank and Jayme Amirie will continue as the President of Deepstack.
  • The deal is expected to be neutral to consensus earnings per share estimates in 2023 and expected to be accretive thereafter.
  • The transaction is expected to be ~2.7% dilutive to tangible book value per share and includes a three year earn out beginning in 2023 to be paid from operating profits of the new subsidiary.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.