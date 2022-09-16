AstraZeneca's Evusheld gets EMA panel nod to treat certain COVID-19 patients in EU
Sep. 16, 2022 4:35 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- A committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the approval of expanded use of AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ:AZN) Evusheld to treat people aged 12 years and older with COVID‑19 who do not require supplemental oxygen and who are at increased risk of progressing to severe COVID‑19.
- Evusheld is already approved in the EU for preventing COVID-19 in a broad population of adults and adolescents, the company said in a Sept. 16 press release.
- The positive opinion by the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) was backed by data from a phase 3 trial called TACKLE which showed one intramuscular dose of Evusheld (tixagevimab and cilgavimab, formerly AZD7442) provided clinically and statistically significant protection against progression to severe COVID-19 or death from any cause compared to placebo.
- The European Commission, which generally follows the opinion of the CHMP, will now decide on the Evusheld's approval for this expanded use.
- AZN +2.03% to $59.32 premarket Sept. 16
Comments