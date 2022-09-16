Marcus & Millichap expanded partnership with Project Destined
Sep. 16, 2022 4:50 AM ETMarcus & Millichap, Inc. (MMI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) on Thursday expanded relationship with Project Destined, a leading social impact platform that provides training in financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and real estate to present a unique opportunity for students to gain real-time knowledge and experience at the start of their careers.
- Project Destined was founded by former Carlyle Group executive Cedric Bobo.
- Earlier in spring 2021, Marcus & Millichap partnered with Project Destined in the San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Dallas, to provide participants with mentors, who taught intern scholars the nuances of commercial real estate.
- The partnership expands with the launch of Project Destined in Vancouver, Washington in fall of 2022, opening opportunity to more participants.
