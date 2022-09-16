Health Logic Interactive appoints current CEO Mr. Harrison Ross as interim CFO
- Health Logic Interactive (OTC:CHYPF) has appointed Mr. Harrison Ross as interim CFO for Health Logic and the resignation of Mr. George Kovalyov in his role as the CFO.
- Mr. Ross will serve as both CEO and CFO of the company, and will be in charge of financial planning, analyzing of the company's financial strengths and weaknesses, and strategic decision making.
- Mr. Ross, was previously the company's CFO and is well versed in the company history.
- In addition to Mr. Ross' appointment as the CFO, all current directors of Health Logic will remain directors of the company.
