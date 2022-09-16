AmmPower proposes C$2.5M securities offering
Sep. 16, 2022 5:04 AM ETAmmPower Corp. (AMMPF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- AmmPower (OTCQB:AMMPF) intends to complete a non-brokered private placement consisting of units of the company at a price of $0.23/unit with expected gross proceeds up to C$2.5M, with each unit comprised of one common share of the company and one common share purchase warrant of the company, with each warrant entitling the holder to acquire one share at a price of C$0.31/warrant share for a period of twenty-four months.
- The company intends to use the net proceeds raised from the offering for general working capital purposes.
- All securities issued in the offering will be subject to a statutory four month hold period.
