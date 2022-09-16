UK Retail sales slumps more than expected in August as the rise in the cost of living put pressure on households

Sep. 16, 2022 5:22 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Retail sales in the UK sank 1.6% month-over-month in August of 2022, the biggest decline so far this year and following a 0.4% rise in July, much larger than economists predicted a 0.5% drop, with rising prices and cost of living weighing on consumer spending.
  • Sales fell in all main sectors, namely food (-0.8%), auto fuel (-1.7%) and in non-food stores (-1.9%), particularly sports equipment, toys, furniture and lighting.
  • Year-on-year, retail sales dropped 5.4%. When compared with the pre-coronavirus level in February 2020, total retail sales were still 0.5% higher.

