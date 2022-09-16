Medical device firms Nexalin prices ~$9.6M IPO

Sep. 16, 2022

A Notebook with Business notes initial coin offering ICO vs IPO Initial Public Offering with office tools on yellow blue background. Concept of the choice of IPO or ICO

Zolak/iStock via Getty Images

  • Nexalin Technology (NXL) has priced it IPO of 2,315,000 units, to raise gross proceeds of ~$9.6M.
  • The units consist of 2,315,000 shares of common stock and 2,315,000 accompanying warrants to purchase up to 2,315,000 shares of common stock.
  • Each share of common stock is being sold together with one warrant, each to purchase one share of common stock with an exercise price of $4.15/share at a combined offering price of $4.15.
  • Nexalin (NXL) has granted the underwriters a 45-day over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 347,250 shares of common stock and/or warrants to purchase up to 345,250 shares of common stock.
  • The shares and warrants are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital on Sep 20, 2022, under the symbols "NXL" and "NXLIW," respectively.

