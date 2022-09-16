Uber (NYSE:UBER) shares plunged 6% pre-market on Friday after a hacker apparently breached its network.

According to a source familiar with the matter, employees of the ride-hailing company received a Slack message from an unknown person claiming "I am a hacker."

The intruder provided evidence of obtaining access to crucial systems at the company, said a security engineer.

“It seems like they’ve compromised a lot of stuff,” said Sam Curry, an engineer with Yuga Labs who communicated with the hacker. That includes complete access to the Amazon and Google-hosted cloud environments where Uber stores its source code and customer data, he said.

Uber (UBER) has shut down internal Slack messaging and has reached out to law enforcement as it probes the cybersecurity breach.

There is no indication on whether Uber's (UBER) fleet of vehicles or its operation was affected in any way.

The hacker who claimed responsibility for the breach said they gained access through social engineering, the The New York Times reported.

Uber (UBER) has experienced security breaches before. Its former chief security officer, Joseph Sullivan, is currently on trial on allegations he arranged to pay hackers $100K to cover up a 2016 high-tech heist in which the personal data of about 57M customers and drivers was stolen.