Tesla further improves delivery cycle in China

Sep. 16, 2022 5:52 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Plug-In Electric Cars Put On Display On Grounds Of U.S. Capitol

Win McNamee/Getty Images News

  • Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has further improved turnaround time in China, making the expected delivery cycle for all models start at 1 week, CnEVPost reported on Friday.
  • Currently, Tesla's (TSLA) Shanghai plant only produces the Model 3 and Model Y, with the former offered in two versions and the latter in three.
  • The rear-wheel drive entry-level Model 3 now has an expected delivery time of 1-8 weeks, down from 6-10 weeks previously, according to the latest information on Tesla's China website.
  • The expected delivery time for the dual-motor, all-wheel drive Model 3 Performance has been cut down from 6-10 weeks previously to 1-10 weeks, while the wait time for the rear-wheel drive entry-level Model Y is 1-4 weeks, the same as before.
  • Prices and other core specs for these models are currently unchanged.
  • Model 3 currently starts at RMB 279,900 in China and Model 3 Performance at RMB 367,900. Model Y, Model Y Long Range and Model Y Performance are available at RMB 316,900, RMB 394,900 and RMB 417,900, respectively.
  • TSLA shares were down ~2% in premarket hours

