Stock index futures point to a decline at the start Friday with market set to make it four down weeks out of the last five.

FedEx pulling guidance as it sounded the alarm on macro weakness raised worries about overall economic growth and is prompting selling. But direction could shift shortly after the start of trading with the latest consumer sentiment figures.

Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND), S&P futures (SPX) and Dow futures (INDU) are down about 0.5%.

The S&P is down 4% going into the last trading day of the week, with the Nasdaq off 4.6% and the Dow down 3.7%.

Bulls defended the important S&P support level of 3,900 again on Thursday, a close below that today could open the gates for further drawdowns, especially in the traditionally weak second half of September.

The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) is up 1 basis point to 3.47% and the 2-year yield (US2Y) is up 3 basis points to 3.77%. With the 30-year yield (US30Y) hovering around the same level as the 10-year, the 2s30s curve is now seeing the widest inversion since 2000, according to Deutsche Bank.

Shortly after the start trading, the University of Michigan releases its preliminary measure of September consumer sentiment. Economists expect the index to rise to 59.7 from 58, and inflation expectations will be watched to see if they drop from 4.8%.

"Republicans are still of the view that everything is the worst it has ever been," UBS chief economist Paul Donovan said. "Democrats are still of the view that things are no worse than when US President Trump was in office. A few days of falling gasoline prices will probably convince consumers that inflation will be lower in five years’ time."

Among other active issues, GE is down after it highlighted supply chain pressures.