China plans sanctions on Boeing, Raytheon CEOs over arms sale to Taiwan
Sep. 16, 2022 6:45 AM ETThe Boeing Company (BA), RTXBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor9 Comments
- China is planning sanctions on the CEOs of Raytheon (NYSE:RTX) and Boeing Defense (NYSE:BA) over their involvement in a recent U.S. government sale of military equipment to Taiwan, Reuters reported on Friday.
- The U.S. state department on Sep 02 approved the sale of 60 anti-ship missiles and 100 air-to-air missiles from Boeing (BA) and Raytheon (RTX) to Taiwan. The sale followed military drills by China around Taiwan after U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei.
- In response, Boeing Defense (BA) CEO Ted Colbert and Raytheon (RTX) head Gregory Hayes will be sanctioned according to Reuters citing foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning. The extent of the sanctions and other details remain undisclosed.
- Ning noted that the sanctions aim to "protect China's sovereignty and security interests" and the Chinese government "urges the U.S. government and relevant entities to...stop selling arms to Taiwan and U.S.-Taiwan military contacts."
