BJ’s Wholesale Club will accept online SNAP EBT payments chainwide
Sep. 16, 2022 6:46 AM ETBJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) announces that SNAP EBT payments will be accepted across all of its clubs, chainwide, when members use their card at checkout on BJs.com or the BJ’s mobile app.
"Over the course of the last few months, we’ve been actively working to expand our online SNAP EBT payment options for our members across all the states we currently do business in. We’re excited to announce that SNAP EBT payments are accepted online chainwide, allowing us to offer even more flexibility and convenience to all of our members." said Monica Schwartz, EVP and Chief Digital Officer, BJ’s Wholesale Club.
