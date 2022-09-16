A bearish FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on Thursday evening is delivering downward pressure to many of its peers.

The Memphis-based transportation giant’s preliminary results came up significantly short of analyst expectations and management moved to withdraw 2023 guidance. Exemplifying the magnitude of the shortfall, first quarter adjusted EPS is expected to hit $3.44, significantly below the $5.10 expected by Wall Street.

“Global volumes declined as macroeconomic trends significantly worsened later in the quarter, both internationally and in the US,” CEO Raj Subramaniam explained. “We are swiftly addressing these headwinds, but given the speed at which conditions shifted, first quarter results are below our expectations.”

Shares of FedEx (FDX) fell 19.86% in premarket trading on Friday. The commentary on macroeconomic difficulties drove declines on many of its peers given the expectation of similar headwinds. Shares of United Parcel Service (UPS) -7.01% and XPO Logistics (XPO) -11.24% were among the stocks seeing the steepest pre-market declines. Meanwhile, Frankfurt-listed shares of Deutsche Post AG (OTCPK:DPSTF) fell 5.38% in afternoon European trading.

Other logistics players sliding prior to Friday’s open included JB Hunt Transportation Services (JBHT) -3.46%, C.H. Robinson (CRH) -3.32%, GXO Logistics (GXO) -2.24%, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (KNX) -2%, and Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) -1.12%.

Read more on the details of FedEx’s preannouncement.