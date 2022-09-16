Evofem restructures debt as creditors obtain rights to acquire shares
Sep. 16, 2022 6:54 AM ETEvofem Biosciences, Inc. (EVFM)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (OTC:EVFM), a biopharma focused on women's sexual and reproductive health, announced on Friday that the company concluded a successful debt restructuring process, giving creditors the rights to acquire its common stock.
- The restructuring has provided EVFM with forbearance from its debtholders related to all events of default, and as a result, creditors will refrain from taking legal action regarding debt repayments.
- As part of the process, all junior unsecured debt holders have agreed to exchange their obligations for rights to acquire EVFM's common stock.
- The unsecured creditor, Adjuvant Capital, which provided the company with $25M in 2020 as a strategic investment, has agreed to exchange 10% of its obligation into rights to acquire the common stock.
- "This debt restructuring removes the overhang created by the Nasdaq delisting last month while securing ongoing forbearance from current defaults," Chief Executive Saundra Pelletier remarked.
- Last month, the trading of EVFM shares moved to the OTC market after delisting from the Nasdaq Capital Market due to failure to meet the listing rules.
