Agios Pyrukynd for rare blood disorder gets EMA panel backing for approval in EU
Sep. 16, 2022 7:11 AM ETAgios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AGIO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- A committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the approval of Agios Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:AGIO) Pyrukynd (mitapivat) to treat adult patients with pyruvate kinase (PK) deficiency.
- PK deficiency is a rare genetic disorder characterized by the premature destruction of red bloods, which is called hemolytic anemia.
- The positive opinion by the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) was backed by data from a phase 3 trial called ACTIVATE.
- If approved by the European Commission (EC), Pyrukynd will be the first approved disease-modifying therapy for European patients with PK deficiency, the company said in a Sept. 16 press release.
- Pyrukynd was approved in the U.S. in February.
