Huntsman cuts Q3 adj. EBITDA outlook amid lower demand, high costs

Sep. 16, 2022 7:14 AM ETHuntsman Corporation (HUN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

  • Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) has trimmed its profitability outlook for the third quarter, now expecting adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations to be between $260M and $280M.
  • Previous outlook called for adjusted EBITDA between ~$310M and $355M, excluding Textile Effects.
  • The specialty chemicals firm will begin reporting Textile Effects as discontinued operations following its sale to Archroma, a portfolio company of SK Capital Partners.
  • CEO Peter Huntsman stated that the company is feeling pressured from the persistent and extraordinary cost of energy in Europe, lower than expected demand across segments and continued Covid-related lockdowns.
  • Given the current operating environment, it is evaluating further cost reduction and optimization opportunities and is actively moving product into Europe from facilities in the U.S. and Asia.
  • "We remain on track to exceed our previously announced cost optimization and synergy program and expect to deliver an annualized run rate of approximately $170 million by year-end, " added Peter Huntsman.
  • Shares have dipped 6% pre-market in response to the guidance cut

