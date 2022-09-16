The shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) added ~12% pre-market Friday after the genome editing company announced interim data for its CRISPR therapeutic candidate NTLA-2002 from a Phase 1/2 trial in hereditary angioedema (HAE).

NTLA-2002 is designed to lower the production of kallikrein protein which causes swelling attacks seen in patients with HAE.

Today’s results as of Jul. 27 data cut-off were generated from the initial six adult HAE patients who were part of the ongoing dose-escalation study.

Notable findings include dose-dependent reductions in plasma kallikrein with mean reductions of 65% and 92% in the 25 and 75 mg dose cohorts, respectively. The declines were sustained for at least 16 weeks in the 25 mg cohort and eight weeks in the 75 mg cohort.

In terms of HAE attack rates, with a single dose of NTLA-2002, the 25 mg cohort achieved a 91% mean reduction in HAE attacks over 16 weeks of observation. Notably, two of the three patients did not report a single HAE attack since treatment, and all three patients in the group were attack free since week 10.

The 75 mg cohort has not completed the primary 16-week observation period. The safety profile indicated that the experimental therapy was well tolerated, with the severity of adverse events being mostly mild.

“We are strongly encouraged by the greater than 90% reduction in HAE attacks observed in the 25 mg dose cohort,” NTLA’s Chief Executive Officer John Leonard noted.

“as these interim results support our belief that a single dose of NTLA-2002 has the potential to permanently prevent the debilitating swelling attacks associated with HAE,” he added.

Based on the data, the company has opted to test a 50 mg dose level in the trial. NTLA intends to pick up to two doses for further evaluations in its Phase 2, placebo-controlled trial, which is expected to start in H1 2023.