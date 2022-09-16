Arch Therapeutics intends to list common stock on national exchange from OTC

Sep. 16, 2022 7:33 AM ETArch Therapeutics, Inc. (ARTH)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor1 Comment

Businessman Signing Digital Contract On Tablet Using Stylus Pen

ilkercelik/E+ via Getty Images

  • Wound care and biosurgical products company Arch Therapeutics (OTCQB:ARTH) intends to list its common stock on a national exchange from OTC by 2022-end or early-2023.
  • The company said the uplisting should improve capital market access for existing and prospective new investors.
  • Also, it should enhance the company's ability to raise capital.
  • The uplisting needs to be completed on or before Feb. 15, 2023, to ensure compliance with the terms of a recently issued senior secured convertible notes, ARTH said.
  • In order to consummate the uplisting, it is necessary to have sufficient cash to support operations for at least one year and meet the minimum stockholders' equity requirement.
  • The shareholders are asked to approve a reverse stock split as well as an increase in the authorized capital, in order to address the minimum bid price requirement necessary for listing on a national exchange.
  • ARTH also intends to force convert certain notes into common stock, leaving the Company debt-free with an all-equity balance sheet.
  • Source: Press Release

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.