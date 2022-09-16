Arch Therapeutics intends to list common stock on national exchange from OTC
- Wound care and biosurgical products company Arch Therapeutics (OTCQB:ARTH) intends to list its common stock on a national exchange from OTC by 2022-end or early-2023.
- The company said the uplisting should improve capital market access for existing and prospective new investors.
- Also, it should enhance the company's ability to raise capital.
- The uplisting needs to be completed on or before Feb. 15, 2023, to ensure compliance with the terms of a recently issued senior secured convertible notes, ARTH said.
- In order to consummate the uplisting, it is necessary to have sufficient cash to support operations for at least one year and meet the minimum stockholders' equity requirement.
- The shareholders are asked to approve a reverse stock split as well as an increase in the authorized capital, in order to address the minimum bid price requirement necessary for listing on a national exchange.
- ARTH also intends to force convert certain notes into common stock, leaving the Company debt-free with an all-equity balance sheet.
