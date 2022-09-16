FedEx (NYSE:FDX) blindsided analysts, who rushed to cut forecasts for the stock Friday after a bearish preliminary earnings report out Thursday evening.

KeyBanc, J.P. Morgan, Stifel, and Bank of America were among the firms moving to downgrade the stock after the surprising results. Meanwhile, already-cautious analysts at Citi, Credit Suisse, and Morgan Stanley moved to slash earnings projections.

“While we understand the reactionary nature of our call, we see a challenging path forward considering a meaningfully lowered NT outlook exacerbated by a decelerating macro, coupled with what we expect to be notably shaken credibility given the magnitude of the miss on the heels of recent outlook comments, both for FY23 and LT targets provided at the June investor day,” Keybanc analyst Todd Fowler said in explaining his move from a Buy-equivalent to a Hold-equivalent rating.

Speaking to credibility, Stifel analyst J. Bruce Chan told clients that the preliminary results only raise more questions. As such, he likewise cut his rating to Hold from Buy and slashed his price target from $288 to $195.

“Much of the shortfall was attributed to global volume weakness in the final weeks of the quarter, but we have a hard time believing that's the full picture, especially since the EBIT miss was substantially worse at 35%, even factoring density and network effect,” Chan wrote on Thursday evening. “We're disappointed having given FedEx the benefit of the doubt after operational missteps in Ground, labor issues with contractors, TNT integration progress in Europe, and commercial efforts to drive yield and mix…it's becoming clear that UPS is executing better, in our view.”

He concluded that FedEx has transformed at once into a “show me story” that may take multiple quarters to get on track.

Following suit, Bank of America lowered its rating on the stock to Neutral and slashed its price target to $186 from $275 after what it called a “massive miss” on earnings estimates. The team added skepticism to long-term targets as they advised new CEO Raj Subramaniam’s “overhaul [is] in upheaval.”

J.P. Morgan rounded out downgrades with yet another move to the sidelines, advising clients not to risk touching the stock ahead of earnings. The team noted that Express margins were “shockingly low” and is a clear negative read through for the broader sector and UPS (UPS) especially.

“It is a sobering thought to consider Express could have lost money (ex-fuel) during the quarter,” the team wrote. “We expect management will provide more details of the cost savings programs on next week's earnings call but it won't be a sustainable catalyst with Express earnings seemingly in free-fall even before the impact of weaker pricing and smaller fuel tailwinds.”

To be sure, Credit Suisse found some bright spots in the downbeat report.

“Somewhat encouragingly, CEO Subramaniam said he remains confident in the long-term financial targets set at its Investor Day in June,” the team’s analysts noted. “Alternatively, we have noted high levels of investor skepticism directed at management's ability to reach its long-term targets. With earnings misses like this, that skepticism seems increasingly warranted.”

Still, the team slashed their price target to $246 from a prior $314.

Wells Fargo was a rarity on the Street with a reiteration of an "Overweight" rating despite trimming its price target to $199 from $269.

“While macro concerns are top of mind, the biggest challenge we believe that management has going forward is regaining investor confidence,” equity analyst Allison Poliniak-Cusic wrote on Thursday evening. “We would expect some overshoot to the miss here given the history, but based on the after-hours reaction FedEx is trading at 11x F24 EPS based on the seasonality implied EPS by 1Q and 2Q EPS guide. Once costs match revenue we would expect EPS to inflect and see FedEx attractive on valuation.”

Finally, much like Stifel, Citi noted that FedEx’s (FDX) stark results beg questions of the company-specific execution issues versus UPS (UPS).

“We’ve seen a clear trend lower in freight trends, but FedEx performance likely stands out to the downside versus UPS, which reiterated guidance in early September, as the company has historically been challenged in rapidly deteriorating freight markets,” Equity Analyst Christian Wetherbee told clients. “FedEx will expedite long-term cost-out initiatives, but we see EPS risk into the mid-teens, yielding short-term downside risk to shares toward $150.” It is worth noting that both Citi and Morgan Stanley moved to the sidelines just about a week prior to the pre-announcement.

Read more on the sector impact stemming from the preliminary results.