NextMart further lowers authorised capital to 250M shares

Sep. 16, 2022 7:48 AM ETNextMart, Inc. (NXMR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • NextMart (OTCPK:NXMR) announced Friday it is lowering its authorized common stock to 250M shares from 500M shares.
  • It follows the previous lowering of common stock from 750M shares.
  • "Again, as previously stated on the last lowering of the authorized Common Stock of the Company, these corporate actions are part of our ongoing efforts to restructure the capitalization of the Company to mainly benefit current shareholders and to become attractive to future company acquisitions. These two planned corporate actions will put in place an anti-dilutive, pro market investor common stock structure," commented CEO Kathryn Gavin.

