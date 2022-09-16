ADC, Sobi Zynlonta for blood cancer subtype gets EMA panel backing for EU approval

Sep. 16, 2022 7:57 AM ETADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

  • A committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the approval of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) and Swedish Orphan Biovitrum's (Sobi) Zynlonta (loncastuximab tesirine) in EU to treat relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).
  • The positive opinion by the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) was backed by data from a phase 2 trial called LOTIS-2.
  • Approval decision from the European Commission's (EC), which generally follows the opinion of the CHMP, is expected in Q4 2022, the companies said in a Sept. 16 press release.
  • ADC has license agreements for Zynlonta with Sobi and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma for certain regions.

