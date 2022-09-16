Twist Biosciences collaborates with Enzolytics on monoclonal antibodies for viruses
- Enzolytics (OTCPK:ENZC) will work with Abveris, a division of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST), on the discovery of monoclonal antibodies against several viruses.
- The initial focus is on antibodies targeting SARS-CoV-2.
- Terms call for Abveris (also known as Twist Boston) to use human patient donor peripheral blood mononuclear cell samples and peptide screening tools provided by Enzolytics (OTCPK:ENZC) to perform rapid B cell screening and identify antigen-binding antibodies for further characterization by Enzolytics (OTCPK:ENZC).
- Abveris' expertise is in utilizing advanced immunization methods combined with B cell screening and hybridoma-based antibody discovery technologies to provide gene-to-antibody discovery services.
- Enzolytics' (OTCPK:ENZC) artificial intelligence platform is used to identify highly conserved, immutable target sites on viruses, including HIV-1, feline leukemia virus, and feline immunodeficiency virus.
- A federal judge recently dismissed a lawsuit filed by one of Enzolytics' (OTCPK:ENZC) shareholders requiring the company to replace 10M shares allegedly stolen by third parties.
