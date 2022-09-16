CNB Financial declines on pricing of $87M public offering of common stock

Sep. 16, 2022 8:04 AM ETCNB Financial Corporation (CCNE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE), the parent company of CNB Bank announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 3,702,127 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $23.50/share, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately $87M.
  • The net proceeds to the company after deducting the underwriting discount and estimated offering expenses are expected to be approximately $81.7M.
  • The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include working capital and the funding of organic growth or potential acquisitions.
  • The underwriters have been given a 30-day option to purchase an aggregate of up to an additional 555,319 shares of common stock.
  • Shares are trading down 7.90% premarket

