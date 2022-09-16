Intellia, Regeneron post early data to highlight gene editing in ATTR amyloidosis cardiomyopathy

Sep. 16, 2022 8:08 AM ETIntellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA)REGNBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments

Genetic engineeering concept

PhonlamaiPhoto/iStock via Getty Images

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) and Regeneron (REGN) announced Friday that NTLA-2001, a genome editing therapy targeted at heart-related issues in transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis, cut the serum levels of a key disease biomarker.

A rare disease caused by a genetic mutation, ATTR amyloidosis leads to the formation of a structurally abnormal transthyretin (TTR) protein, which builds up in different tissues.

That leads to conditions such as cardiomyopathy (ATTRv-CM) and polyneuropathy (ATTRv-PN).

The announcement included data from 12 adult patients with ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy who received single doses of 0.7 mg/kg and 1.0 mg/kg of NTLA-2001.

As of Jul. 01, data cut-off, the interim data from the Phase 1 trial showed that NTLA-2001 caused serum transthyretin to decline, indicating mean reductions of 93% and 92% at 0.7 mg/kg and 1.0 mg/kg doses at day 28, respectively.

Patients tolerated both doses of the experimental therapy, and only two reported a transient infusion reaction, which was the only treatment-related adverse event.

“Together with the previously reported data from the polyneuropathy arm of this landmark study, these results strongly suggest that NTLA-2001 could serve as a single-dose treatment regardless of disease manifestation,” NTLA Chief Executive John Leonard remarked.

In June, NTLA and REGN reported 12-month data for NTLA-2001 from a Phase 1 trial for patients with ATTRv-PN.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.