Hot Stocks: FDX plunges 20%, GE falls on supply chain issues, HUN slides, and GOGO rises

Sep. 16, 2022 8:15 AM ETGogo Inc. (GOGO), FDX, GE, HUNBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor1 Comment

Stock Chart on lcd screen

Nikada

As markets appear to open in a risk-off fashion that hasn’t stopped shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) from climbing. The stock has tracked higher after it agreed to repurchase 1.5M shares of common stock.

At the other end of the spectrum, FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has plummeted lower by 20% after delivering weak preliminary Q1 results. Also trading to the downside are shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) and Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). GE has fallen on supply chain related issues while HUN declined as it trimmed its profitability outlook.

Gainer

Gogo (GOGO) ticked higher in early market trading by 1% as the company agreed to repurchase 1.5M shares of common stock owned by affiliates of BlackRock in a private transaction. The repurchase equates to a purchase price of $18,345,000, or $12.23/share.

Decliners

FedEx Corporation (FDX) cratered into the ground during Friday’s premarket trading session as the stock has fallen 20.2%. FDX’s decline can be attributed to their reported preliminary Q1 results that widely missed estimates, hurt by global volume softness. The company expects Q1 adj. EPS of $3.44, well below forecast expectations of $5.14.

Shares of General Electric Company (GE) are in the red Friday morning as the stock slid 4.3%. GE feels the heaviness as CFO Carolina Dybeck Happe said ongoing supply-chain issues are pressuring the company's cash flow.

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) is lower by 7.5% as the manufacturer and marketer of chemical products has cut its profitability outlook for the third quarter. HUN now anticipates adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations to be between $260M and $280M compared to its previous outlook of $310M and $355M.

