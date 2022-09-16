Merck's pneumococcal vaccine gets EMA panel nod for use in infants

Sep. 16, 2022 8:13 AM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

  • A committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the expanded approval of Merck's (NYSE:MRK) pneumococcal 15-valent conjugate vaccine Vaxneuvance for use in children aged 6 weeks to less than 18 years of age.
  • The vaccine is for preventing invasive disease, pneumonia and acute otitis media caused by the bacteria Streptococcus pneumoniae, in these infants and adolescents.
  • Vaxneuvance is already approved in the EU for individuals 18 years of age and older.
  • The recommendation by the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) will now be considered by the European Commission (EC), which generally follows the opinion of the CHMP.
  • Merck expects EC decision by the end of the year, the company said in a Sept. 16 press release.

